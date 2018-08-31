Single-vehicle rollover in Sandyville kills woman

A woman has died from her injuries after a single-vehicle rollover in Sandyville on Newfoundland's south coast Friday morning.

RCMP say the crash happened just before 8 a.m.

The 45-year-old woman was trapped inside the vehicle.

Volunteer firefighters from nearby Hermitage used the Jaws of Life to free the woman, who was taken by ambulance to hospital in Harbour Breton.

The woman, from Seal Cove, died from her injuries, police said in a release Friday afternoon.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador