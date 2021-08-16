Jackson's Cove man dead after moose collision

Police were dispatched to the scene at around 6:00 a.m. NT. (David Bell/CBC)

A 54-year-old man from Jackson's Cove died in a moose-vehicle collision on Friday morning, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

In a news release Monday afternoon, the RCMP's Springdale detachment said the man was the only occupant of the vehicle.

He died at the scene on Harry's Harbour Road.

According to the release, police were called around 6 a.m. NT.

Emergency crews on the scene included firefighters from King's Point Fire Department, an ambulance from Springdale and the RCMP's collision analyst.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

