Jackson's Cove man dead after moose collision
A 54-year-old man from Jackson’s Cove died at the scene of a moose-vehicle collision, police said Monday.
Man was alone in vehicle during early morning crash
A 54-year-old man from Jackson's Cove died in a moose-vehicle collision on Friday morning, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
In a news release Monday afternoon, the RCMP's Springdale detachment said the man was the only occupant of the vehicle.
He died at the scene on Harry's Harbour Road.
According to the release, police were called around 6 a.m. NT.
Emergency crews on the scene included firefighters from King's Point Fire Department, an ambulance from Springdale and the RCMP's collision analyst.
Police say their investigation is continuing.