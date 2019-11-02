Man dead after ATV crash in Harbour Grace

Police are still investigating after Friday's crash on Thicket Road. (David Bell/CBC)

A 35-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Harbour Grace on Friday.

According to a news release from the RCMP, it happened around 4 p.m. on Thicket Road.

Police say the preliminary investigation suggests three ATVs were travelling together when one lost control.

The driver was ejected from the machine and critically injured. He was taken to Carbonear hospital where we was pronounced dead.

Police, firefighters and local ambulance crews all responded to the crash. Part of the road was closed for some time after the incident.

The RCMP said a collision analyst processed the scene. Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.

