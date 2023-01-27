Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador

Two dead in head-on highway collision near Goobies

The RCMP says both drivers were killed in the crash.

Police say both drivers died in crash

CBC News ·
Police veichle parked in parking lot
RCMP say both drivers were killed in a head-on collision between a pickup truck and an SUV on Thursday afternoon near Goobies, N.L. (David Bell/CBC)

Two people have died in a head-on collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Goobies.

The crash between a pickup truck and an SUV happened Thursday around 5 p.m. 

In a press release Friday, the RCMP said both drivers — a 46-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman — were killed. 

The only other person in the crash — a passenger in the truck — was taken to the hospital in Clarenville with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police and the chief medical examiner's officer are investigating the crash. 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now