Two dead in head-on highway collision near Goobies

Two people have died in a head-on collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Goobies.

The crash between a pickup truck and an SUV happened Thursday around 5 p.m.

In a press release Friday, the RCMP said both drivers — a 46-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman — were killed.

The only other person in the crash — a passenger in the truck — was taken to the hospital in Clarenville with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police and the chief medical examiner's officer are investigating the crash.

