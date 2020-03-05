House fire claims life of man in Springdale
Springdale Volunteer Fire Department got the call around 9:30 a.m. Thursday
Springdale RCMP say one person died in a residential house fire on Main Street on Thursday morning.
Rennie Normore, Springdale Volunteer Fire Department chief, says his team received a report of the house fire around 9:30 a.m.
When crews arrived, Normore said, the house was engulfed in flames, and they knew one man might have been trapped inside. After firefighters got into the house, they found the man dead.
Police and paramedics were also on the scene, and a fire scene investigator from the province's Fire and Emergency Services department is expected to arrive Friday.
The RCMP said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged as well. It's not clear how the fire started but it is being investigated.
With files from Melissa Tobin
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.