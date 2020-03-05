House fire claims life of man in Springdale

Springdale RCMP say one person died in a residential house fire on Main Street on Thursday morning.

Rennie Normore, Springdale Volunteer Fire Department chief, says his team received a report of the house fire around 9:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, Normore said, the house was engulfed in flames, and they knew one man might have been trapped inside. After firefighters got into the house, they found the man dead.

Police and paramedics were also on the scene, and a fire scene investigator from the province's Fire and Emergency Services department is expected to arrive Friday.

The RCMP said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged as well. It's not clear how the fire started but it is being investigated.

