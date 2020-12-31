Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Fatal dirt bike accident in C.B.S. under investigation

Police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man believed to be driving a dirt bike that was involved in an accident overnight Wednesday.

Accident near Station Road was reported to police around 8 a.m. Thursday

CBC News ·
The accident is believed to have happened around midnight Wednesday. Police were called about it around 8 a.m. Thursday. (Getty Images)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called around 8 a.m. Thursday about a dirt bike accident near Station Road in Conception Bay South.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the accident happened some time around midnight.

The RNC is asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

