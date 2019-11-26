'It affects all of us': Small towns reeling after 4 killed in crash

On the side of the highway near Robert's Arm, debris still lines the shoulder at the scene of a two-vehicle crash that killed four people — two teenage girls, their grandfather, and another man driving the second vehicle.

The crash Sunday afternoon also left the teen's grandmother in critical condition.

Cyril Winsor, 67, and his wife were driving their granddaughters, 14 and 16, from their home in Triton back to Middle Arm that day. Jerry Weir from Little Bay Islands was killed in the other vehicle.

"From anybody's perspective, if you get four or five fatalities, it sort of hits home in a small town," said Pete Winsor, with Green Bay Marine Service Centre in Triton.

"I think the news just spreads island-wide, across Labrador," he said. "Everybody is affected by it."

Debris from the crash still lines the road on Route 380. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Winsor works with a couple of men who were related to some of the victims in the crash.

"It's not easy. I contacted a couple of the guys here yesterday that were family relatives … but they're holding their own," he said.

"There's still a bit of light there at the end of it — there is somebody that's still alive. You hope for the best."

Triton is a small, tight-knit community, with just around 1,000 people, Winsor said, so everyone was waiting anxiously for word on what exactly happened on Sunday.

"Certainly everybody knows who's who and things like that, but yes it was a devastating bit of news yesterday," he told CBC's Here & Now on Monday.

"It affects all of us."

Winsor said it's a story that will hit home for a lot of people not just across the province, but in small communities everywhere.

RCMP are still conducting their investigation into the cause of the crash, but said as of Monday, there was no indication there were any witnesses in the area at the time.

Police say everyone was wearing a seatbelt, and they don't think weather played a role in the crash.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District (NLESD) had counselling services at MSB Academy in Middle Arm for classmates of the two girls killed; counselling and debriefing sessions were held Monday night in Robert's Arm for emergency responders who were called to the scene.

