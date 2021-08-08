Woman dead after single-vehicle crash on Torbay Bypass Road

A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the Torbay Bypass Road early Sunday morning, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

In an email to CBC News on Sunday, police said the vehicle was believed to be driving north between Torbay Road and Indian Meal Line when the crash occurred, shortly after 12:30 a.m.

The woman was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver, a man, sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The RNC tweeted just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday that officers had closed the Torbay Bypass while an investigation into the crash was being conducted.

The road has since reopened, police said.

The RNC are looking for information from anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the accident to aid in the investigation.

