18-year-old man dead in head-on collision on TCH near Goobies

One person died on the scene of a head-on collision between two vehicles on the Trans-Canada Highway near Goobies Wednesday afternoon, the RCMP has confirmed.
Police say speed was a factor.
The driver, an 18-year-old man, was killed. His 16-year-old passenger was seriously injured and the 18-year-old driver of an SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV was removed by firefighters using the Jaws of Life.
Police say it happened on a straight stretch of highway between Goobies and North West Brook.
Just before 5 p.m., police advised the highway would be closed for several hours as emergency crews were on the scene. It reopened to traffic in both directions just after 9 p.m.
