Skip to Main Content
18-year-old man dead in head-on collision on TCH near Goobies
Nfld. & Labrador·Updated

18-year-old man dead in head-on collision on TCH near Goobies

One person died on the scene of a head-on crash between two vehicles Wednesday afternoon, the RCMP confirms.

Two other people have unknown injuries following the crash Wednesday

CBC News ·
RCMP say one person died in a two-vehicle head-on crash Wednesday near Goobies. (CBC)

One person died on the scene of a head-on collision between two vehicles on the Trans-Canada Highway near Goobies Wednesday afternoon, the RCMP has confirmed.

Police say speed was a factor.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was killed. His 16-year-old passenger was seriously injured and the 18-year-old driver of an SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was removed by firefighters using the Jaws of Life.

Police say it happened on a straight stretch of highway between Goobies and North West Brook. 

Just before 5 p.m., police advised the highway would be closed for several hours as emergency crews were on the scene. It reopened to traffic in both directions just after 9 p.m. 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News