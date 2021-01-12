Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Man dead after car goes off road, flips in King's Cove

Police say when they arrived at the crash site shortly before 2 a.m., the 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crash happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday

Police say the car was overturned, on its roof, in a ditch along Route 235. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

A 25-year-old man is dead after his car went off the road in King's Cove shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday. 

Bonavista RCMP officers said when they got to the scene along Route 235, the vehicle was on its roof in a ditch. 

Police say the man wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He died at the scene. 

A traffic reconstructionist and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are involved in the investigation. 

