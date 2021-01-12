Man dead after car goes off road, flips in King's Cove

A 25-year-old man is dead after his car went off the road in King's Cove shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Bonavista RCMP officers said when they got to the scene along Route 235, the vehicle was on its roof in a ditch.

Police say the man wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He died at the scene.

A traffic reconstructionist and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are involved in the investigation.

