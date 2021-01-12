Man dead after car goes off road, flips in King's Cove
Police say when they arrived at the crash site shortly before 2 a.m., the 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crash happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday
A 25-year-old man is dead after his car went off the road in King's Cove shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Bonavista RCMP officers said when they got to the scene along Route 235, the vehicle was on its roof in a ditch.
Police say the man wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He died at the scene.
A traffic reconstructionist and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are involved in the investigation.