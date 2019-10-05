Fatal crash in Corner Brook to be investigated by independent agency

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it has requested that the Department of Justice and Public Safety engage an independent agency to oversee the investigation of a fatal vehicle crash in Corner Brook Friday night.

In a release issued by the force on Saturday, police said a patrol officer attempted to stop a vehicle travelling on Main Street at around 9:40 p.m. Friday, but the vehicle failed to stop.

The officer found the vehicle a short time later on Caribou Road, where it had crashed into a house.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

The RNC says an independent agency to oversee the investigation is requested in all cases where an RNC officer is present at an incident that results in a serious injury or death.

In a statement to CBC News, the justice department said the RCMP will carry out the investigation and it would be "inappropriate to comment on the details of the case" while that investigation is ongoing.

Newfoundland and Labrador Serious Incident Response Team director Mike King will independently review the RCMP's investigation.

