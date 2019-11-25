Crash kills teen granddaughters, grandfather; community mourns 'horrific situation'

The community of Triton, N.L., is grieving in the wake of a two-vehicle crash that killed two teenage girls, their grandfather and another driver on Sunday, while the girls' grandmother was taken to hospital in critical condition.

RCMP were called to the crash on Route 380, near Robert's Arm, around 3:30 p.m.

The driver and two passengers in one vehicle — the grandfather and his granddaughters — and the driver of a second vehicle — a man from Little Bay Islands — were killed.

On Monday, Triton Mayor Jason Roberts said the two grandparents were residents of Triton, and were driving their granddaughters back to their home at the time of the crash.

"It's not an easy blow on our town," he said.

Not a good feeling in our town today. - Jason Roberts

"But as a town we'll come together and we'll be there for support and whatever we need to do to make it the best we can in such a horrific situation."

Roberts said he himself was on the road when he got a call from his son about a bad crash nearby.

He got a call later from the deputy mayor with more details.

"I guess the grandma is the one who is in critical condition, and it appears that the other three are the deceased, which is not a good feeling in our town today."

RCMP confirmed Monday morning that the fifth person — the grandmother — remains in critical condition.

Spoke with driver just days ago

Roberts said it was just Friday that he was talking with the man from Little Bay Islands, who he knew "very well," and had talked to him about his pending resettlement to Springdale.

"It's just so funny, weird, that you're working with someone on Friday, you see the family around, and boom, it's just … it brings it to reality how quick it is," Roberts said.

"It can be all over. I spend quite a bit of time on the road myself and every day I turn around and say, 'Well, you never know.'"

Roberts said the community will lend its support to one another, and to the surviving family members who have been dealt a tragic blow.

"Everyone will come together to grieve and I guess to help, to be there, to listen and try to make the next morning come through when it's really, really rough for the family that's remaining," Roberts said.

"I think that most people today will try to keep busy, but won't do much."

RCMP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

