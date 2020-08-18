Woman dead after rollover near Gander Bay

Police are still investigating what caused a vehicle to go off the road in Gander Bay, killing a 54-year-old woman.

The incident happened Friday on Route 330. The woman, who is from Durrell, N.L., was a passenger in the car that rolled over. She was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

The driver, a 58-year-old man, suffered minor injuries, according to police who responded to the scene around 4 p.m. Friday.

The RCMP say a traffic reconstruction specialist was on scene as part of the investigation.