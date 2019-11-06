Woman dead in single-vehicle crash on Northern Peninsula

The RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash on the Northern Peninsula that killed a woman Monday night.

Police were called to the crash near Eddies Cove around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.

The vehicle went off the road and landed in a ditch.

The RCMP said the 69-year-old driver was taken to the White Bay Central Health Centre where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador