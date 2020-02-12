Man dead after crash on Peacekeepers Way

A 33-year-old man died after a car crash on Peacekeepers Way in Conception Bay South on Tuesday night.

It happened on the stretch between the Trans-Canada Highway and Fowlers Road. Police, firefighters and paramedics all responded to the incident shortly before 10 p.m.

The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were provided by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary on Wednesday, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.