Man dead after crash on Peacekeepers Way
Nfld. & Labrador

Man dead after crash on Peacekeepers Way

The 33-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene around 10 p.m.

CBC News ·
The RNC says the 33-year-old was the only person in the vehicle, and the cause of the crash is being investigated. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

A 33-year-old man died after a car crash on Peacekeepers Way in Conception Bay South on Tuesday night. 

It happened on the stretch between the Trans-Canada Highway and Fowlers Road. Police, firefighters and paramedics all responded to the incident shortly before 10 p.m. 

The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were provided by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary on Wednesday, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

