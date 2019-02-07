Fatal single-vehicle crash on TCH near Cochrane Pond

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near St. John's Wednesday night, RCMP confirm.

It happened on the Trans-Canada Highway near Cochrane Pond.

Holyrood RCMP were called to the scene around 9 p.m.

Police say the lone occupant of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man from Carbonear, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continues.

