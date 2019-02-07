Fatal single-vehicle crash on TCH near Cochrane Pond
Police say a 22-year-old man was killed in the single-vehicle crash outside St. John's Wednesday night.
A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near St. John's Wednesday night, RCMP confirm.
It happened on the Trans-Canada Highway near Cochrane Pond.
Holyrood RCMP were called to the scene around 9 p.m.
Police say the lone occupant of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man from Carbonear, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation continues.