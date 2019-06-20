Charges laid in fatal crash outside Roddickton

RMCP have charged a man with dangerous driving causing death in connection with a fatal crash in October on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula.

Around 8 p.m. Oct. 2, 2018, RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Route 433 and Route 434, just outside of Roddickton, after a vehicle went over an embankment.

Three people were taken to the local medical centre, where a 33-year-old woman died from her injuries.

Two other people in the vehicle were taken to hospital in St. Anthony and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police said at the time the investigation was ongoing.

On Tuesday, police arrested a 32-year-old man and charged him with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

He appeared in provincial court in Corner Brook via telephone and was released from police custody on a number of conditions.

The man is scheduled to appear in provincial court in St. Anthony on July 23.

