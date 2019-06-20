Skip to Main Content
Charges laid in fatal crash outside Roddickton
Nfld. & Labrador

Charges laid in fatal crash outside Roddickton

A man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death in connection with a fatal crash last October on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula.

Single-vehicle collision happened on Oct. 2, 2018, near intersection of Route 433 and 434

CBC News ·
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing death, following the RCMP investigation into a fatal crash in October 2018. (CBC)

RMCP have charged a man with dangerous driving causing death in connection with a fatal crash in October on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula.

Around 8 p.m. Oct. 2, 2018, RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Route 433 and Route 434, just outside of Roddickton, after a vehicle went over an embankment.

Three people were taken to the local medical centre, where a 33-year-old woman died from her injuries.

Two other people in the vehicle were taken to hospital in St. Anthony and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police said at the time the investigation was ongoing.

On Tuesday, police arrested a 32-year-old man and charged him with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

He appeared in provincial court in Corner Brook via telephone and was released from police custody on a number of conditions.

The man is scheduled to appear in provincial court in St. Anthony on July 23.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories