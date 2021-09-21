After TCH head-on collision kills 2, police investigate possible charges

A head-on collision that killed two people on Sunday in central Newfoundland remains under police investigation, with RCMP looking into whether to lay charges of drug-impaired driving causing death.

Sometime before 2 p.m. Sunday, just east of the Baie Verte junction, a pickup truck crossed over the Trans-Canada Highway's centre line and crashed into a small car, police said in a press release.

Two of the four people in the car died at the scene, RCMP said. The other two were sent to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck was arrested, and taken to hospital in Springdale for minor injuries and a blood sample.

The police investigation continues to see whether "charges of drug-impaired driving causing death and injuries are appropriate," the RCMP statement said.

The accident closed the highway for several hours in both directions, and was one of three fatal crashes this past weekend in the province.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is also involved with the investigation.

The driver of another vehicle, who went off the highway attempting to avoid the collision, was unhurt.

