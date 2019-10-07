Police want witnesses who saw car before fatal crash into Corner Brook home

The RCMP is calling for any witnesses or dashcam footage of a vehicle before it crashed into a Corner Brook home on Friday night, leading to the driver's death.

The driver — a man in his 20s — was behind the wheel of an older model four-door Hyundai SUV that allegedly took off from a police traffic stop.

The fatal incident happened Friday at around 9:40 p.m.

In a media release issued Monday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say it believes other motorists on Main Street, Herald Avenue and Caribou Road would have encountered this vehicle.

The force is asking for people to come forward.

An RNC officer attempted to stop the vehicle while travelling on Main Street, but the driver continued on.

The officer found the vehicle a short time later on Caribou Road, where it had crashed into a house.

The driver, the only person in the vehicle, was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police won't discuss timeline

On Monday, both the RNC and the RCMP refused to say exactly how long it was between the time of the attempted traffic stop and when police found the car crashed into the home, citing the ongoing investigation.

An RNC officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Main Street in Corner Brook on Friday evening. (RNC)

RCMP are now leading the investigation after the RNC asked the Department of Justice and Public Safety for an independent agency to be put in charge.

Mike King, who is the director of Newfoundland and Labrador's Serious Incident Response Team, will independently review the RCMP's investigation.