2 dead in collision on highway west of Gander

Two people are dead following a two vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Highway near Gander Sunday morning.

Gander RCMP say police received a call at 4 a.m. of a vehicle engulfed in flames on the highway just west of the community.

When officers arrived at the accident, fire crews were already on scene.

Police say there were four people in one vehicle, two of whom were killed, and one person in the second vehicle.

RCMP did not provide additional information on the condition of the other occupants.

Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation.