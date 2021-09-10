Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP investigating fatal collision on the TCH
Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday morning, said police in a statement Friday.
Report of a collision came in just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police say
Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway that occurred Thursday morning, said police in a statement Friday.
Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of a collision between a commercial truck and a van. Police said the driver of the van, a 33-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured.
The name of the victim was not released.
Police said a collision analyst with RCMP Traffic Services Central attended the scene, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was engaged. The investigation is ongoing.