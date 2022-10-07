1 person dead after collision on Trans-Canada Highway near Bellevue

The RCMP says one person died in a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Bellevue Beach. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a two-vehicle collision Friday morning near Bellevue, on the western Avalon Peninsula, according to police.

The RCMP said Friday afternoon that two vehicles, each with three people in them, collided on the highway, east of the Bellevue Beach exit.

An occupant of one of the vehicles died at the scene, while a person in the other vehicle sustained serious injuries.

Police say there was also a second, unrelated vehicle crash on the same area of the highway, where a vehicle went over an embankment near the turnoff to Route 201, known as the Osprey Trail.

Both accidents resulted in the Trans-Canada being closed for several hours. The highway has since reopened.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador