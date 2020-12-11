Skip to Main Content
Man killed in Veterans Memorial Highway crash

Emergency crews closed part of the Conception Bay highway for five hours after a man was thrown from a vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

A stretch of the road was closed until 4 a.m. Friday morning

There were two separate crashes on Veterans Memorial Highway this week alone, according to information from the RCMP. (CBC)

A 55-year-old man is dead after a crash Thursday night on Veterans Memorial Highway, the bypass that connects towns in Conception Bay North with the Trans-Canada Highway. 

Emergency crews were on scene around 10 p.m. NT and closed the highway between the exits to Spaniard's Bay and Bay Roberts.

RCMP said a man had been ejected from the car, which was found on its roof in a ditch. 

Police say the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is still underway. Police are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

The road reopened five hours later, at 4 a.m. NT, according to the RCMP. 

Veterans Memorial, also known as Route 75, is a recurring site for car crashes. 

Meanwhile, police on Thursday released details about a two-car crash that happened on Tuesday. 

That collision happened near Tilton around 7 p.m. NT. 

One of the drivers appeared impaired, and was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police. The results of the blood analysis were still pending. 

