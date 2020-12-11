Man killed in Veterans Memorial Highway crash

A 55-year-old man is dead after a crash Thursday night on Veterans Memorial Highway, the bypass that connects towns in Conception Bay North with the Trans-Canada Highway.

Emergency crews were on scene around 10 p.m. NT and closed the highway between the exits to Spaniard's Bay and Bay Roberts.

RCMP said a man had been ejected from the car, which was found on its roof in a ditch.

Police say the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is still underway. Police are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The road reopened five hours later, at 4 a.m. NT, according to the RCMP.

Veterans Memorial, also known as Route 75, is a recurring site for car crashes.

Meanwhile, police on Thursday released details about a two-car crash that happened on Tuesday.

That collision happened near Tilton around 7 p.m. NT.

One of the drivers appeared impaired, and was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police. The results of the blood analysis were still pending.