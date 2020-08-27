Fatal boating collision near St. Alban's under police investigation

A 60-year-old man has died after his boat collided with some rocks in an area of the south coast of Newfoundland near St. Alban's, police believe.

In a release, RCMP said officers were notified on Tuesday morning of a damaged boat partially submerged on the shoreline about 10 kilometres outside the community.

Harbour Breton RCMP said no one was in or around the boat, which they said had "significant damages." The man operating it had not been seen since Monday.

Local searchers found the man some distance from the boat, said police. He was not wearing a life-jacket.

As the RCMP investigation continues, police said they suspect the boat collided with rock "within the water, which caused a significant impact and extensive damage to the vessel." The collision happened either Monday or Tuesday.

The office of the chief medical examiner is also involved.

