Two men charged with dangerous driving after fatal ATV collision on TCH

Two Newfoundland men are accused of dangerous driving causing death in the wake of a fatal highway crash between a car and an ATV in September.

Police say Mackenzie Sparrow of Brigus and Eric Shea of St. John's, both 21, were racing side by side down the Trans-Canada Highway near Paddy's Pond, just southwest of St. John's, when Sparrow lost control of his car and crashed head-on into an ATV on the highway's shoulder.

The 50-year-old ATV driver was killed, and both Sparrow and the passenger in his car were injured.

Shea was driving the other vehicle.

Both are charged with dangerous driving causing death, and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Sparrow is due in court Thursday, and Shea is scheduled to appear in March.

