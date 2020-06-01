Bonavista man dead in fatal crash near Newman's Cove
Police say a 61-year-old driver hit an empty building after leaving the road Thursday.
A 61-year-old man is dead following a fatal crash near Newman's Cove on Thursday.
Bonavista RCMP say they received the report of the accident at approximately 1:50 p.m. Thursday, after a vehicle left the road and hit an unoccupied building.
According to a news release, the man was from Bonavista, and was the only person involved in the crash.
Police, along with a senior collision analyst, examined the scene of the accident. They are working with the chief medical examiner. The investigation is continuing.