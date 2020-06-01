Skip to Main Content
Bonavista man dead in fatal crash near Newman's Cove
Nfld. & Labrador

Police say a 61-year-old driver hit an empty building after leaving the road Thursday.

CBC News ·
Bonavista RCMP say a 61-year-old man is dead following a collision near Newman's Cove on Thursday. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

A 61-year-old man is dead following a fatal crash near Newman's Cove on Thursday.

Bonavista RCMP say they received the report of the accident at approximately 1:50 p.m. Thursday, after a vehicle left the road and hit an unoccupied building.

According to a news release, the man was from Bonavista, and was the only person involved in the crash.

Police, along with a senior collision analyst, examined the scene of the accident. They are working with the chief medical examiner. The investigation is continuing.

