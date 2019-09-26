Are you a streel, crooked as sin or a sook? This brand has your back

"My dad would say a lot of these sayings and I just thought they were hilarious," says Saltwater Designs owner Caitlin Noseworthy. (Lian Morrison for CBC)

Caitlin Noseworthy grew up with a bit of Newfoundland in her life, even though she was raised in Alberta.

Her dad was from St. John's, so she always felt a connection to Newfoundland and Labrador. She liked her visits, the beauty, the people.

And, yes, the sayings.

"I heard so many of them growing up as a child. My dad would say a lot of these sayings and I just thought they were hilarious," she said.

"None of my friends knew what he was talking about."

But now they do.

See how Caitlin Noseworthy has crafted a fashionable business out of popular Newfoundland phrases:

Caitlin came to St. John's a decade ago for school, and stayed. She now runs the online apparel company, Saltwater Designs.

"I decided to put streel on a shirt one day because when I heard that saying I was like 'Streel, that's me, like I'm a hot mess. I need to put that on a shirt,'" she said.

"Then, you know, all my friends and mom friends were like, 'Oh that's great. I'd love to have one of those, too.'"

People started asking for more, and she delivered. Saucy (attitude). Oh me nerves (annoyed). Crooked as sin (grumpy).

Caitlin Noseworthy sells her items online, and in a local St. John's shop. (Lian Morrison for CBC)

Most of her orders come from Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as from Alberta, where many former N.L. residents have settled.

"Language is so important in Newfoundland because it kind of provides that uniqueness from the rest of Canada. Newfoundlanders are such proud people and, you know, they love where they come from," she said.

"And language just kind of cements that pride."

Video produced for CBC by Lian Morrison

