Fantasy fiction is the way to go for some pandemic escapism

Reality is, at the best of times, an emotional minefield rigged with tragedy and indignity. In a global pandemic? All of that is amplified.

That's why I love a bit of escapism in some fantasy fiction.

It's a genre that isn't for everyone, I admit, but if you're one of the reticent readers looking for something new to sink your teeth into, I really do think that now is the time to give it a shot.

Lately, I've been having a hard time with contemporary fiction; it's generally mostly set in a modern world, following characters plagued by once-familiar problems and just living their lives as best they can.

These problems are not relatable to me right now — or maybe they're too relatable? It's so achingly familiar that I absolutely cannot stand to read about grief, strife and modern ennui in the current climate.

Reality is already such a shambles, and we have to live inside of it. It's important to stay tuned into what's going on in the world and ensure you're informed, but there are times when you just need a little escape — so let us read about something magical or strange or impossible.

Here are a few bullet points on why I am living for fantasy fiction right now:

The setting is often a world or universe that is either in worse shape, or completely different, than ours.

Usually easily identifiable good guys and baddies.

Things may suck, but generally there's a satisfying ending (all you George R.R. Martin fans can ignore this point).

Since the public libraries branches are still closed, you can't simply ask staff for a recommendation; instead, I asked a few of them to send in their thoughts on fantasy fiction, as well as a few recommendations for anyone in need of a new temporary universe (or planet — for those of you wishing to leave Planet Earth, I recommend The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, with which you cannot go wrong).

Emily Blackmore, collections and social media librarian

In times of uncertainty, both personal and public, I have always turned to fantasy novels. As a child and then a teenager, they were a gateway from my small town and a way to imagine a larger world. As an adult, they're both an escape and a comfort. A good fantasy book can make you see the world in a different way. Right now, in this time of incredible uncertainty, I find it's all I want to read. Escapism in any form is crucial to mental well being, and there's no escapism that's better than fantasy fiction.

N.K. Jemisin's The Inheritance Trilogy, full of enslaved gods and intrigue, is an immersive fantasy series that offers a wonderful introduction to such a huge author.

If you're looking for an immersive fantasy series, try N.K. Jemisin's The Inheritance Trilogy, says Emily Blackmore. (Submitted by Emily Blackmore)

I'm currently reading a truly giant book: The Priory of The Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon. The author describes it as a feminist retelling of St. George and the Dragon and it is just as epic as that suggests.

If you love historical novels, Guy Gavriel Kay is a Canadian author whose fantasy is both inspired by, and reads like, history. He has written some of the most beautiful books I have ever read. If you are looking for a place to start, find a copy of Tigana — a story about a rebellion against a powerful sorcerer who erased an entire region's name and memory from history.

I've always liked the Neil Gaiman quote: "Fairy tales are more than true: not because they tell us that dragons exist, but because they tell us that dragons can be beaten." These times are uncertain. This pandemic brings with it a lot of fear. I've never before needed to read about slaying dragons as much as I do now.

Jan Moffett, branch supervisor at the Michael Donovan Public Library

I love reading fantasy and speculative fiction any time, but I find it especially good during the current pandemic. Art mirrors life, and fantasy books mirror it with metaphor and escapism.

Last month, I read Frank Herbert's Dune, a classic sci-fi/fantasy novel that is being made into a movie this year. In some ways it is great to have a mental escape to another world, but in other ways, reading a story about a planet with turmoil, political upheaval and natural disasters helps me to cope with the real world through the use of metaphor.

There are some fantasy classics with which you cannot go wrong. The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, of course, are comforting classics. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

To me, fantasy doesn't necessarily mean elves, dwarves and a medieval-like setting. I tend to read books that are like our world, but with fantastic elements. One I've read recently is Curses and Kisses by Sandhya Menon — a modern day retelling of Beauty and the Beast. It's not traditional fantasy, but it falls into step with books like Harry Potter, where magical elements meets our world. It is not just about a couple falling in love and magic, it is a story of accepting other cultures, breaking free of your past and finding identity.

All reading is helpful to focus on something outside ourselves, but fantasy especially gives us the language of metaphor to explore and think the world more deeply, especially as we are isolated from each other.

Leigha Chiasson-Locke, children's services and collections librarian

The Nevermoor series by Jessica Townsend is an excellent children's fantasy series that would be perfect for fans of Harry Potter. (Submitted by Leigha Chiasson-Locke) I read fantasy when I want to feel creative and alive. Fantasy allows us to imagine a world that could not exist in ours and it reminds us that anything is possible. I especially love children's fantasy stories.

I think the reason for this is because the journey is so crucial to young readers, and their imaginations are never limited! We are all children when we explore fantasy stories, all looking to be awed by the magical!

My favourite fantasy series right now is a children's series, called Nevermoor. Written by Jessica Townsend, the story follows young Morrigan Crow, who believes she is doomed and cursed, only to learn she belongs in a magical city called Nevermoor, where magic, adventure, and friends await her!

This is a fantastic series for lovers of Harry Potter. The first two books are called Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow, and Wundersmith: The Calling of Morrigan Crow. The third book is due out in September; I can't wait!

Pamela Rideout, library assistant at A.C. Hunter

I can't remember the first fantasy or sci-fi book I picked up, but my early reading years were devoted almost exclusively to the genre. Since childhood I've loved the escapist nature of the fantasy and sci-fi. The world can be radically different from mine, with vast universes abounding with new languages, magic, and creatures.

Often there is a very obvious bad guy and a very obvious good guy, though there are definitely books that muddy the waters and play with morality. During a time when the world seems uncertain, while simultaneously daily life is repetitive and narrowed to your home, another world to get lost in can be the perfect reprieve from it all.

The Rook is a modern U.K. fantasy novel, while The Red Knight is a medieval alternative history ... with draons. (Submitted by Pamela Rideout)

Currently, I'm reading some urban fantasy which is a popular sub-genre. The Rook by Daniel O' Malley deals with a supernatural government body in modern day U.K. and a young woman who works high in the organization who mysteriously loses her memory. If you want some traditional knights and dragons fantasy I recently read and enjoyed The Red Knight by Miles Cameron. This is the first in a gritty medieval alternative history fantasy also based in the U.K but this time … there be dragons!

And now, more books …

And because I can't help myself, here are a few suggestions of my own of fantasy books I've loved and would definitely recommend. I tend to go in for the straight-up fantasy stuff — alternate universes, dystopias, etc. — so they may not be your cup of tea. Or, who knows, they might be just the ticket your looking for.

Ursula K. Le Guin and her classic Earthsea Cycle. I've only read the first in the series — A Wizard of Earthsea — so far, because it's the only one available on the e-library service, but it was so immersive and a nice dose of comfortingly classic fantasy and I can't wait to get to the other ones. Among my current reads is Le Giun's The Dispossessed, which is part of a different series but can be read as a stand-alone novel, for a bit of philosophizing about social structures.

Canadian author Guy Gavriel Kay 'has written some of the most beautiful books I've ever read,' says Emily Blackmore. (Submitted by Emily Blackmore)

The Bone Season by Samantha Shannon, which is set in a supernatural, dystopian London, is the first novel in a series of the same name. It's been compared a lot to Harry Potter and The Hunger Games, but I don't find it like those books, really, except in the sense that people classify books into familiar genres. This is the same author as Emily Blackmore's suggestion, Priory of the Orange Tree, which I actually just got in the mail, too.

The Song of Achilles and Circe by Madeline Miller are both enthralling retellings of Greek mythology — and no, you do not have to have read either The Odyssey or The Iliad to read these books. I didn't, at least. Both of these books have rave reviews; if you're like me, that makes you hesitant — too much overhyping often leads to disappointment, I find. But seriously, I found these books go above and beyond that praise.

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia is a super-interesting tale, set in 1920s Mexico, in which the Mayan god of death sends a young woman on a life-changing journey inspired by Mexican folklore. Part spiritual saga, part self-discovery, this was one I couldn't put down.

The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton is a book that I can't explain in any satisfying way without giving away the plot. It's part mystery/thriller, part fantasy; things won't make sense for a while, then they will, sort of, and … then they definitely will not, and then next thing you know it's over far too quickly because, guess what, you accidentally stayed up all night to finish it and the sun is greeting your confused face.

The fantasy genre was male-dominated for many years, but there are plenty of excellent female-led stories out there now. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

The list truly goes on and on, and there is no limit to the amount of wonderful fantasy fiction out there to choose from. I'd love to see what your favourites are; tag CBC N.L. on Instagram with your latest reads and we can all share titles and help one another find a new beloved book.

