N.L. introducing paid and unpaid leave for victims of domestic violence

The provincial government will amend the Labour Standards Act to allow victims of family violence to take leave from work, making Newfoundland and Labrador the latest province to enact similar legislation.

The changes mean a person can take a total of 10 days a year, with three of them paid and seven unpaid, the government announced at a media conference Thursday.

If passed, the family violence leave provisions will come into effect Jan. 1.

Right now, only British Columbia, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador lack similar legislation, but P.E.I. and Nova Scotia are considering it.

The federal government is also discussing giving federally regulated workers paid domestic violence leave.

Family violence leave will allow victims to take time off to get medical attention, receive counselling, find accommodations or seek legal advice.

There were 1,251 incidents of police-reported family violence in the province in 2016, according to Statistics Canada. However, research suggests that only 10 per cent of such incidents are reported.

Domestic violence costs businesses $78 million per year in Canada, according to a 2009 report from the federal Justice Department.

With files from Carolyn Stokes

