Man's missing camera holds memories of once-in-a-lifetime trip

Neil Vannan lost his travel camera at Middle Cove Beach on Friday while visiting Newfoundland for the first time in 34 years. (Submitted by Emma Miller)

A British Columbia family visiting Newfoundland and Labrador is pleading for the return of a camera used to document their trip across the province.

It's important to Neil Vannan, who was born and raised in St. John's, and was making his first visit home in 34 years, bringing his family along.

"When I hit Newfoundland I started taking the pictures," Vannan told CBC Radio's On The Go.

"Off we went up the Great Northern Peninsula. Before that actually we went to Bottle Harbour out of Corner Brook. Some beautiful pictures taken there of course."

Cow Head, L'Anse aux Meadows, Fogo Island, Trinity and St. John's were on the itinerary as well, and pictures of the scenery and the family were captured along the way.

But the journey took a sour turn during a Friday stop at Middle Cove Beach.

Vannan had set down his digital camera on a rock while he had a quick chat with someone, and didn't remember to take it when he left.

"A sad twist is one way to put it I suppose. A great disappointment," he said.

"I've had this little Fujica single reflex digital kind of camera for maybe 10 years. I've travelled with it all over the place."

Vannan and family returned to Middle Cove Beach only 30 minutes after they had left.

"We searched high and low, garbage cans, you name it, and it was gone," he said.

"I felt a deep feeling in the pit of my stomach going, 'Oh no.' All of those pictures and those Newfoundland memories … it was all on this camera that held an awful lot of pictures on a four-gig card."

Turning to Facebook for help

Once Vannan realized the camera was gone his wife Patricia turned to Facebook looking for help from the public to locate the missing memory holder.

Her post exploded and by Tuesday had been shared over 1,800 times.

"You can keep the camera if you want. All we want is the SIM card with our pictures on it," she said in her post.

While Vannan only has a few days left in the province before returning to Kamloops, he has faith that his trusty travel camera will turn up and the SD card will be mailed to him in B.C.

"Those pictures are invaluable," he said. "I've got my little camera on my phone, but that's not the same thing."