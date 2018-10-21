Family refusing to discharge father from St. Anthony hospital

A family in St. Anthony is refusing to let their father be discharged from hospital after they were told by staff that he'd be sent home to make room for other patients.

Daniel Rumboldt says his father, Carl, is fighting a serious infection in his heart and requires treatment with an IV for six hours a day.

He said Carl has already had few close calls, and the family fears if he's discharged from hospital it could worsen his condition.

The Dr. Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital in St. Anthony. (Google Street View)

"It was only a couple of months ago that we were sat down at the hospital in St. John's and told that is the last possible treatment that they can give my father, there are no other options," Rumboldt said.

"So the fact that they wanted to put the responsibility of administering his treatment twice a day on to my mother was definitely shocking to all of us."

That's when his family told Labrador Grenfell Health they wouldn't let Carl be discharged.

Rumboldt said his mother is already exhausted caring for his father, and she's a retired teacher, not a health care provider trained in how to provide the proper treatment.

'Guilt and frustration'

He said the pressure placed on patients because of a lack of beds became apparent when Carl left St. John's and was admitted to hospital back in St. Anthony in September.

"The doctor sat my parents down and actually said 'OK, Carl is getting the last available bed, so what am I supposed to do if there's an emergency and someone else needs it?'" said Rumboldt.

"[That] is extremely unprofessional in the first place, I believe, and it's where the guilt and frustration starts with a lot of patients."

Rumboldt points to cuts by Labrador Grenfell Health in the 2017-18 budget that saw the removal of acute care beds as part of the issue.

"It puts the people who need the care in a very tough situation because they're stuck between having to go home, and this unsafe practice of having an untrained person give them their lifesaving treatment, or stay in the hospital and feel extremely guilty because other people can't get those beds," he said.

The fact that they can't have enough beds just to give someone an IV twice a day, it's disheartening. - Daniel Rumboldt

Rumboldt said the Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital in St. Anthony serves a large geographic area, and the public trusts the hospital to provide the best possible care.

"The fact that they can't have enough beds just to give someone an IV twice a day, it's disheartening."

Rumboldt said it's not clear what's next for his father, or how long he'll remain in hospital. He said he has yet to recieve a formal response from the health authority, however, Rumboldt said he had a phone conversation with board chair Boyd Noel.

CBC News also requested comment from Labrador Grenfell Health, and while a spokesperson said the authority is looking into the situation, no further information was provided.