Central Newfoundland doctors connected by new network

Family Practice Renewal Program director Glenda Nash, family physician Dr. Lynnette Powell, and Shalloway Family Practice Network chair Dr. Jared Butler, speak at a June, 2018 press conference. (Tyler Dunne/CBC)

A new program aiming to improve family health care in Central Newfoundland is the first of its kind in the province.

The Shalloway Family Practice Network connects family physicians in a wide, rural region of the province to each other.

"Our goal is to reposition family doctors as leaders within their regions and improve the delivery of family medicine to patients at the local level," said Dr. Lynnette Powell, a family physician from Grand Falls-Windsor who sits on the board of Directors for the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association.

"Each network provides a structure that will allow family doctors to meet and identify service gaps and address common health care issues in their communities," she said.

Powell hopes by connecting with regional health authorities, doctors will have more influence over policy making decisions — a relationship community doctors say has dwindled over the past decade.

Shalloway Family Practice Network Dr. Jared Butler says even though the Central Health region is spread out, its communities share similar issues such as keeping family doctors, addressing youth mental health, and caring for the growing elderly population.

Network chair Dr. Jared Butler says communities in Central Newfoundland share similar issues involving primary care such as keeping family doctors, addressing youth mental health, and caring for the growing elderly population.

"We believe that by working together we can help to create practice environments that will entice more physicians to choose to practice here, to ensure that all patients in our region receive the care they need and deserve," Butler said.

The name Shalloway comes from a type of vessel which helps smaller boats bring in their catch. In the same fashion, the Family Practice Network will help doctors come together in addressing the problems surrounding primary care.

The network was launched by the NLMA and the provincial Family Practice Renewal Program.

They are working toward developing Family Practice Networks in St. John's and the western region for 2018.