Future family doctors felt insulted after recruitment session with health minister: open letter

Health Minister John Haggie said it is 'unfortunate' that attendees of a recruitment session felt frustrated and dissatisfied. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

The Newfoundland and Labrador College of Family Physicians says potential family doctors were left feeling frustrated and disrespected after attending a virtual retention and recruitment session by the province's Department of Health.

In an open letter to Premier Andrew Furey, the group said department representatives — including Health Minister John Haggie — gave a 90-minute presentation that lacked specific information and left potential recruits feeling "insulted" for asking questions.

Additionally, according to the association, residents said it seemed as if they were being "scolded" by the health minister during his remarks.

"It would be a gross understatement to describe this recruitment session as an unmitigated disaster," reads the letter.

The session, which took place Nov. 24, involved about 70 future family physicians, and the NLCFP says it fielded numerous complaints from the potential recruits about their dissatisfaction with the department recruitment team.

In a statement in response to the letter, Haggie said he attended the first five minutes of the session and then had to leave.

"It is unfortunate that those in attendance felt frustrated and dissatisfied," he said.

Haggie said he's offered to discuss questions and concerns with the residents. The group has asked to meet with Furey, and Haggie said the premier plans to do so.

Relationship between prospective doctors and province harmed: NLCFP

The crux of the letter rests on the family physician shortage in Newfoundland and Labrador.

According to the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association, which is in the midst of contract negotiations with the government, nearly 100,000 residents in the province do not have a family doctor.

The letter states that "significant harm" was done to the relationship between family physicians and the provincial government as a result of the letter. The NLCFP is asking for action to improve physician recruitment.

The group says residents also felt insulted by unsatisfactory responses to questions they asked the Newfoundland and Labrador recruitment team. According to the letter, the group of residents had a more positive experience during subsequent sessions with recruiters from two other provinces and territories.

PC health critic Paul Dinn says the provincial government needs to listen to potential recruits to find out what they need in order to stay in the Newfoundland and Labrador. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

In an interview Friday, PC health critic Paul Dinn criticized Haggie's short appearance and the province's physician recruitment strategy.

"To me, other provinces are more interested in our graduates than our own province," Dinn said. "That seems to be the message, and it shouldn't be the message."

More recruitment initiatives coming, Haggie says

Though other Atlantic provinces have also struggled with doctor recruitment, recent strategies have been welcomed by physicians in those provinces.

In September, Doctors Nova Scotia praised the reduction of red tape in that province's recruitment office, and P.E.I. hired a physician recruiter this year, a position that used to exist at the MUN faculty of medicine but has been vacant for a number of years.

In October, Haggie announced several measures he said are intended to help with the family doctor shortage.

Those measures include four new collaborative-care clinics, a health professional recruitment and retention office, and a new health-care human resources plan.

The province is also implementing a three-year pilot program that will guarantee income equivalent to that of a salaried family physician to new doctors opening a family practice clinic or joining an existing clinic for two years.

Haggie said the government will pay a family physician $100,000 to establish a roster of patients, provide after-hours service and stay in the province.

In his prepared remarks at the session on Nov. 23, provided to CBC News by the Health Department, Haggie mentioned all of those initiatives, but did not provide specific timelines. A Health Department spokesperson said Haggie did not read the remarks verbatim.

Dinn called on Haggie to put more effort toward a dialogue with the potential recruits.

"If you come in and do your greeting and leave, how are you going to know that people are providing solutions? You've got to listen. You can't come in and talk at people," he said.

