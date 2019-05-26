A home near South Brook in central Newfoundland was destroyed by fire over the weekend.

Crews from fire departments in Springdale, South Brook and Robert's Arm were called to battle the blaze on Robert's Arm Road just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Rennie Normore with the Springdale Fire Department says the fire was already out of control by the time they arrived on scene.

A family of six lived in the home, but no one was there when the fire broke out Saturday evening. (Rennie Normore/Springdale Fire Department)

"When we got there, the house and the garage and the shed was fully engulfed," he said.

None of the six people who lived there were home when the fire broke out.

Dog, 11 puppies perish

Normore says the family lost everything, including their pets.

"I was told there was a dog, and the dog had a litter of pups that was lost in the home," he said.

By the time the Springdale fire department arrived on the scene Saturday evening, the entire property was engulfed in flames. (Rennie Normore/Springdale Fire Deptartment)

Normore said the RCMP is investigating the cause.

In the meantime, friends of the family have started accepting donations of necessary items to help them get back on their feet, and the Canadian Red Cross are assisting the family.

A post circulating on social media Sunday said the parents and young adult children are hard workers, and are in need of everything from toothbrushes and face cloths to clothes and boots.