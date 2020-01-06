Bay Roberts family hopes whole town will watch their televised 'Feud'

John Samms will be sitting at the Royal Canadian Legion in Bay Roberts on Monday night, as he watches himself on the big screen.

He hopes to be surrounded by family and friends, rooting for the Samms family in their debut appearance on Family Feud Canada.

The episode was shot in November, but Samms isn't saying whether or not they won.

"We're going to have a party," Samms said of the viewing at the legion. "Hopefully we'll fill her up and have a great time."

As soon as he saw an advertisement for the show, Samms began calling up his family members and recruiting a team. He'll be joined by his daughter, two nieces and sister.

"I saw it and jumped right on it," he laughed. "I've been watching Family Feud on TV, my goodness, as long back as I can remember. It's a fun game so I was interested."

Gerry Dee hosts the first season of Family Feud Canada. (CBC)

The Canadian adaptation of the show began searching for competitors in July. The first episode aired Dec. 16 on CBC.

It's hosted by comedian Gerry Dee, perhaps best known for his eponymous role in Mr. D.

The Samms family was one of about a dozen chosen for auditions in St. John's.

"We had a barrel of fun," Samms said. "It was high energy."

So high energy, in fact, they were asked to move to a different area of the hotel because it was so loud.

The family flew to Toronto in November to film the episode airing Monday night.

"We had a ball. [Host] Gerry Dee was great. All the people were great. The producers took care of us. Everything was top notch, No. 1."

The episode airs 8 p.m. NT, or 7:30 p.m. in most of Labrador.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador