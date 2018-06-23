Family and friends conduct search for Trevor Hamlyn in Paradise

Its been one week since 33-year-old Trevor Hamlyn was last seen in Paradise, and his family and friends are doing everything they can to try to find him.

On Saturday morning, his sister Ashley Hamlyn organized a ground search near his home in Paradise on the trails by Peter Duff Memorial Park and Octagon Pond Road.

"It hasn't been processed that he is missing, so I think that's what's getting me through it," she said.



"Just being in shock and just going through the motions of 'OK, what needs to be done, what needs to be handled,' and [doing] it."

Trevor Hamlyn's sister, Ashley Hamlyn, says it still hasn't set in that her brother is missing. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Ashley Hamlyn said around 30 to 40 people participated in the search, mostly friends and family of Trevor, but also some strangers looking to help.

"He was in this area around six weeks ago, he told a few people, which is why we're looking at the area," said Hamlyn.

"We do have a map, so we do have people broken up in groups of four or more, and they all have their own sections to go to."

Around 30 to 40 people participated in the search for Hamlyn on Saturday. (Submited by Ashley Hamlyn)

She reported Trevor missing on Tuesday after she found out that he hadn't been seen since dropping out for errands last Saturday.

His phone was broken, and he had left his wallet at his home.

"We do know he ran a few errands Saturday morning," said Hamlyn.

"We only know of one of those errands that he ran. We don't know where else he went, or if there was anywhere else."

Police have also been conducting searches in the area and Hamlyn said they're still looking for more information about the day her brother went missing.

She wants people in the Paradise area to review dashcam footage and home video surveillance for any sign of him.

"Can you please check them to see if you've seen Trevor at all either on Saturday when he went missing up until now?"

The search concluded on Saturday afternoon.