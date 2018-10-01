Woman who drove through concrete wall charged with making false complaint

A woman who crashed her car through the cinder block wall of a St. John's sports complex over the weekend has been charged with making a false police report, among other things.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Sept. 30, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it was called to a St. John's home after getting a report that a woman had been stabbed.

Officers arrived at the home on Canada Drive but couldn't find a victim, the RNC said in a release Monday afternoon.

Responding officers did, however, see a grey Ford Focus speeding in their direction.

A woman crashed her car into the Newfoundland and Labrador Sports Complex on Crosbie Road early Sunday morning. (Submitted by Arthur Green)

The vehicle didn't come into contact with the officers or their vehicle and instead fled the area.

The officers pursued the vehicle, but called off the chase a short time later "in the interest of public safety," the RNC said in its release.

A short time later, that same vehicle was seen driving in the centre of the city.

The patrol officer again decided against chasing the vehicle, RNC said, but moments later saw the car crash into the side of the Newfoundland and Labrador Sports Centre on Crosbie Road.

The RNC say the 26-year-old woman who was driving was taken to hospital, but has since been released and placed in police custody.

She's facing charges of dangerous driving, failure to stop, assault with a weapon, public mischief by falsely reporting an offence, and breaching court orders.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch with RNC investigators or Crime Stoppers.

