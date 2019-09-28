Fall regatta a fun end to St. John's rowing season

A fall regatta at Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's put a fun wrap on the rowing season on Saturday.

Chris Neary, president of the Royal St. John's Regatta Committee, says it's the third year that the Fall Fun Regatta has marked the end of the rowing season.

"It's really the last event of the year for all the rowers, it's a chance to have a bit of fun," he said.

"It's just really a way to finalize the year — have the rowers come down and have some fun, and just enjoy it and close off the season until next May."

Team Put a Ring on It rowed in their white dresses Saturday. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Neary said the autumn weather in St. John's is usually warm enough that the rowers still want to be out on the water, rather than inside on a rowing machine.

"We have some pretty decent falls, and feedback from rowers was they wanted to extend [the season], they wanted to keep rowing in the fall, stay in shape, and there's less dry land training for the following year."

Jeannie Snow (far left) and her team Put a Ring on It say Saturday's race was all about having some fun at the end of the rowing season. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

For rower Jeannie Snow and her team Put a Ring on It, the fall regatta is a fun race for a crew that's used to competing at the Royal St. John's Regatta in August.

"Today's just a real fun day for us," she said.

"When the gun goes, don't get me wrong, it is a race, but you forget, this is so much fun. Today we really took it and ran with it and had fun, and that's what it's about."

The team also took part in the costume contest, dressed as brides with their groom, coxswain Trevor Ring.

Some first-time rowers also grabbed the oars Saturday, giving a chance to try the sport.

The Royal St. John's Regatta Committee partnered with the Mobile Vendors Association of Newfoundland this year, bringing food trucks to the Fall Fun Regatta for the first time. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Neary said the fall event has gotten bigger and better each year, and this time around the committee has also partnered with the Mobile Vendors Association of Newfoundland to set up food trucks along the lakeside.

"Vendors for Regatta Day are a big part of the celebrations, and we'd like to give back to them, give an opportunity to showcase what they're doing," he said.

