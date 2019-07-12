Man with weapons ban arrested for allegedly waving fake handgun
Police say the man was spotted behind the Labrador Inn with a firearm. It turned out to be an "imitation" handgun.
Despite fake gun, he's charged with possessing a firearm
A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday evening in Happy Valley-Goose Bay after people reported seeing him waving a handgun around.
Police headed to the Labrador Inn, but say the man fled into a wooded area on foot.
Officers equipped with shotguns and carbines pursued him, and arrested him with the help of a police dog.
After detaining him, police found his gun was actually an "imitation firearm," according to a release.
The man was already banned from handling firearms, and is now charged with possessing an imitation of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and being in possession of a firearm while prohibited.
He was due in court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Friday.