Man with weapons ban arrested for allegedly waving fake handgun

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday evening in Happy Valley-Goose Bay after people reported seeing him waving a handgun around.

Police headed to the Labrador Inn, but say the man fled into a wooded area on foot.

Officers equipped with shotguns and carbines pursued him, and arrested him with the help of a police dog.

After detaining him, police found his gun was actually an "imitation firearm," according to a release.

The man was already banned from handling firearms, and is now charged with possessing an imitation of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and being in possession of a firearm while prohibited.

He was due in court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Friday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador