Don't fall for 5K Foam Fest fraud, warns race organizer after fake tickets sold online
Tickets being offered at half price over Facebook are too good to be true
If you think you're getting a steal of a deal on tickets for a five-kilometre fun run in Corner Brook, you're probably getting robbed.
John Stevenson, organizer of the touring 5K Foam Fest, said there's been an influx of social media scams targeting his events around the country.
One person reported narrowly avoiding getting duped over tickets to the Corner Brook event.
"The best course of action is really just doing your research when you see somebody's profile pop up [selling tickets]," Stevenson told Newfoundland Morning. "Do your homework. Does it make sense that this person is selling you tickets?"
Stevenson said the scammers often post tickets for sale at a discounted rate just prior to an event.
It doesn't make sense for a company to be selling tickets at a 50 per cent discount before a near sold-out event, Stevenson said, but people are falling for it.
He's asking anyone who has been scammed on Foam Fest tickets to contact the organizers and send proof of the scam. They will work with Facebook to try and get the profile removed from the platform. If people make payments through PayPal or Visa, payments can be returned to your account, Stevenson said.
The Corner Brook area race is scheduled for Sept. 15 at Marble Mountain. It features 22 obstacles, including mud pits and, of course, plenty of foam.
Stevenson said tickets for the event are about 75 per cent sold out.
With files from Newfoundland Morning
