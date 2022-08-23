A boutique solution: How a storefront may save the day for a Labrador animal shelter
Volunteer says a newly opened store is a 'game-changer' for Faiths Haven
An animal shelter in western Labrador that has been struggling to pay its bills has found a way to generate revenue: a boutique.
Well, sort of.
Faiths Discount Boutique is the name of a shop recently opened by Faiths Haven Animal Shelter has opened, selling everything from clothing and tools to furniture and baked goods.
Everything was donated from people in Labrador City or Wabush, and all proceeds go right back to the shelter.
Kelley Pafford, a volunteer with the shelter, said CBC News there's been a positive response from the community, with a lineup through the front door of the business on its opening day on Sunday.
"We did absolutely amazing. It was unbelievable," Pafford said.
"We've all got a bit of a spring in our step it seems because we were getting pretty close to having to make some serious decisions about our shelter."
