A boutique solution: How a storefront may save the day for a Labrador animal shelter

An animal shelter in western Labrador that has been struggling to pay its bills has found a way to generate revenue. See for yourself how community donations — everything from antiques to baked goods — are keeping animals safe.

Volunteer says a newly opened store is a 'game-changer' for Faiths Haven

Four women, three of them masked, stand by a sitting dog
Volunteers with Faiths Haven Animal Shelter have opened Faiths Discount Boutique in Labrador City as a way to raise money for animal care. (Darryl Dinn/CBC)

An animal shelter in western Labrador that has been struggling to pay its bills has found a way to generate revenue: a boutique.

Well, sort of. 

Faiths Discount Boutique is the name of a shop recently opened by Faiths Haven Animal Shelter has opened, selling everything from clothing and tools to furniture and baked goods. 

Everything was donated from people in Labrador City or Wabush, and all proceeds go right back to the shelter. 

Kelley Pafford, a volunteer with the shelter, said CBC News there's been a positive response from the community, with a lineup through the front door of the business on its opening day on Sunday. 

"We did absolutely amazing. It was unbelievable," Pafford said. 

"We've all got a bit of a spring in our step it seems because we were getting pretty close to having to make some serious decisions about our shelter." 

WATCH | Kelly Pafford explains why a new storefront is a "game-changer" for the community shelter: 

A shelter in Labrador West opens a boutique to raise money for animals

2 hours ago
Duration 2:51
Faiths Discount Boutique is now open for business in Labrador City. The shop is selling everything from clothing, tools, furniture, antiques and baked goods to raise money for animal care at Faiths Haven Animal Shelter.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

With files from Darryl Dinn

