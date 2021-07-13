A Natuashish woman has been missing for nearly a month. Her family is searching and want answers

The family of Faith Rich say they haven't seen her since June 15 when she left her home in Natuashish to travel to Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

The family of a Natuashish woman who has been missing for nearly a month is desperately searching for answers.

Faith Rich, 22, was last seen on June 15, according to the RCMP and was last known to be travelling between Natuashish and Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Mary Rich, Faith's mother, said she hasn't seen or heard from her daughter since she left home.

"I started to worry [after] almost two weeks because she never returned my messages or answered my calls," Rich told CBC News on Tuesday.

"She used to chat with me on messenger, and she doesn't do that anymore."

The RCMP said it received the missing persons' report on Sunday, the day Mary Rich arrived in Happy Valley-Goose Bay after taking a chartered flight from Natuashish to begin looking for her daughter.

Mary Rich said she has spoken with people she knows in Sheshatshiu and Happy Valley-Goose Bay who said they saw Faith Rich three weeks ago along North West River Road which connects both communities.

"I don't know where my daughter went. That was the last time they seen her," Rich said. "It worries me now. It's been long time now."

The family of Faith Rich say she was last seen along North West River Road between Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Sheshatshiu. (David Bell/CBC)

RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jolene Garland told CBC News police are continuing to investigate Faith Rich's disappearance and are gathering information.

"Local searchers from Sheshatshiu and Natuashish, as well as the Ground Search and Rescue Team from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, are currently searching for Rich," Garland said in an emailed statement.

Garland also said the RCMP received information that suggests Faith Rich did make it to Happy Valley-Goose Bay and was seen in the area by a number of witnesses.

Steve Mestenapeo, Faith's father, said he spoke to about 20 people in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay area who are friends with his daughter.

Nobody saw her, Mestenapeo said.

I'm not going back until I find my daughter. - Mary Rich

On Tuesday a search group canvassed North West River Road where Faith Rich was last seen.

Faith Rich is approximately five feet five inches tall and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The RCMP said anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 709-896-3383 or Crime Stoppers.

"I'm not quitting looking for my daughter. I'm not. I'm going to look for her," Mary Rich said.

"I'm not going back until I find my daughter."

Both Mary Rich and Mestenapeo said they can be contacted directly if anyone has information about Faith's disappearance.

