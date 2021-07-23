Human remains found near Happy Valley-Goose Bay identified as Faith Rich, police say

Police say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified human remains found near Happy Valley-Goose Bay last week as Faith Rich of Natuashish.

The RCMP said the remains were found July 15 in a wooded area on the edge of the town.

Rich, 22, was reported missing July 11, according to police, after she was last seen on June 15. She was last known to be travelling between Natuashish and Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

More to come.

