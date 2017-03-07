Skip to Main Content
Failed armed robbery attempts at pizzeria, gas station in St. John's

The RNC is looking for a male suspect in both incidents, which happened just before 1 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers. (CBC)

There was a pair of failed armed robbery attempts in St. John's, at a pizza store and a gas station, just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a pizzeria in the centre city area around 12:43 a.m.

Staff said a man with a hood drawn tight to cover his face, wearing heavy gloves, black jogging pants and a black jacket, tried to rob them.

He brandished a weapon, but the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said his robbery attempt failed and he fled the area.

About 10 minutes later, police were called to a gas station in the east end on reports of another attempted armed robbery.

A male suspect with an unspecified weapon demanded cash and tried to leave with items, but was unsuccessful.

He's described as being around five-foot-seven, weighing 160 pounds, wearing a thin black rain jacket, and possibly gloves.

The man was reportedly seen leaving the area in a black pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the two incidents is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

