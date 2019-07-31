Fake Dwight Ball account used in local Facebook scam

Someone is using a fake Dwight Ball Facebook account to try to get personal information out of unsuspecting users. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Buyer beware — a Dwight Ball impersonator is trying to rip you off.

There is an alleged scam circulating through Facebook right now, with reports of a fake account using the premier's name and official portrait being used to lure private information out of unsuspecting individuals.

In a statement Wednesday, the Office of the Premier said it has been made aware that people are receiving messages from a user impersonating the premier's "personal" MHA Facebook account.

"We can assure the public that there was no breach to the security of any of the Premier's social media accounts. We have made contact with Facebook to advise them of the impersonator," said Geoff Higdon, director of public relations with the Office of the Premier, in the statement.

"Anyone who has provided personal information over Facebook to this individual claiming to be Dwight Ball should contact local police and report the activity to Facebook."

Shourov Islam was one of the people contacted by the fake Ball.

He posted screen shots of his conversation to the Facebook group Buyer Beware Newfoundland.

A conversation between a fake Dwight Ball trying to get information from a Facebook user. (Shourov Islam/Facebook)

A second person who was contacted by the fake account commented on the Facebook post.

She said the account messaged and called her 16 different times through Facebook messenger.

And that she called the premier's office Wednesday morning.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulty is reminding the public to protect personal information and to never reveal it to someone online.

