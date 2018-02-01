A woman caught driving double the speed limit on the Team Gushue Highway has lost her licence for a week.

Patrol officers clocked the vehicle going 161 km/h.

The speed limit on that section of the Team Gushue Highway is 80 km/h.

Police pulled the 32-year-old woman over, and ticketed her for speeding.

Her vehicle was impounded for three days, and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary suspended her licence for a week.

