Extreme cold warning issued for Newfoundland. Yes, all of it

Bundle up — Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for all of Newfoundland later this week.

The entire island portion of the province will experience what Environment Canada described as "a prolonged period of very cold wind chills" beginning on Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday into Thursday morning.

It's about to get cold for Newfoundland. Temps dip tomorrow night through Wednesday into the mid minus 20's, mid minus teens for the Avalon. That combined with the winds will make it feel like -25 to -40. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/MuDGsvfTaV">pic.twitter.com/MuDGsvfTaV</a> —@a_brauweiler

The combination of a frigid air mass combined with moderate-to-strong northwesterly winds will cause windchills of -25 to -35 C.

Winds are expected to die down, and temperatures to go up, on Thursday, Environment Canada said.

The agency warns that the risks of such cold temperatures include frostbite and hypothermia, and that the dangers are more serious for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and people without proper shelter.

In addition to the extreme cold warnings for Newfoundland, Environment Canada issued snow squall warnings for Corner Brook, Humber Valley, Gros Morne and Deer Lake, a wind warning for Northern Peninsula East, and a blizzard warning for Postville-Makkovik.

