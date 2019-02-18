Extreme cold warning issued for Newfoundland. Yes, all of it
Entire island expected to experience very cold wind chills starting Tuesday night, Environment Canada says
Bundle up — Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for all of Newfoundland later this week.
The entire island portion of the province will experience what Environment Canada described as "a prolonged period of very cold wind chills" beginning on Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday into Thursday morning.
It's about to get cold for Newfoundland. Temps dip tomorrow night through Wednesday into the mid minus 20's, mid minus teens for the Avalon. That combined with the winds will make it feel like -25 to -40. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/MuDGsvfTaV">pic.twitter.com/MuDGsvfTaV</a>—@a_brauweiler
The combination of a frigid air mass combined with moderate-to-strong northwesterly winds will cause windchills of -25 to -35 C.
Winds are expected to die down, and temperatures to go up, on Thursday, Environment Canada said.
The agency warns that the risks of such cold temperatures include frostbite and hypothermia, and that the dangers are more serious for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and people without proper shelter.
In addition to the extreme cold warnings for Newfoundland, Environment Canada issued snow squall warnings for Corner Brook, Humber Valley, Gros Morne and Deer Lake, a wind warning for Northern Peninsula East, and a blizzard warning for Postville-Makkovik.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.