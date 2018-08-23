Change Islands man electrocuted while working on well

A man is in hospital in Gander after he was electrocuted Wednesday on Change Islands.

The man, who is in his 40s and an explosives expert, was working on an artesian well when something went terribly wrong around 4:00 p.m., said town councillor Bernice Watton.

Something came in contact with the overhead power lines while the man was holding the detonator. He was shocked, and electricity burned a hole through his stomach and went out through his foot, she said.

Emergency responders were able to get the man on the ferry and to hospital in Gander, and Watton said he's expected to recover.

The explosion caused power to go out in the community for at least four hours.

