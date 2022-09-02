Seven people have been injured, at least one seriously, in an explosion at the Come By Chance refinery, according to the RCMP and the company that operates the facility.

Witnesses say the explosion happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday and multiple ambulances were seen coming and going from the refinery as late as 5:30 p.m.

In a statement sent at 6:15 p.m., Braya Renewable Fuels confirmed an incident took place and said the situation has been contained.

"We will do everything we can to support [the injured] and their families during this time," the statement read. "The authorities have been notified and we will cooperate fully with their investigation."

