Some students who peeked at stolen exams come forward — but school looking for more

Some Exploits Valley High School students have admitted to looking at stolen exams but — with several students' test scores spiking well above their marks going into the test — the school believes there are more who got a peek.

The students who came forward voluntarily have been given amnesty, with the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District looking to see if their exam score was significantly higher than the rest of their classwork.

"We are looking at their exam mark to see if it's substantially different from what the school-based mark was going in," said Andrew Hickey, the Newfoundland and Labrador's English School District's acting assistant director of education for programs in the Central region.

"The teachers will work with individual students to formulate an alternate assessment to the teacher's discretion based on the subject area."

The Grand Falls-Windsor school said last week that there had been a break-in at the school, with exams from all grade levels taken, with copies made available to students.

This week, the district says the exams were stolen after some students managed to get a key that unlocked both the school and the room where the midterms were kept, near the school office.

Hickey said alternate assessments for the students who came forward could be in the form of portfolios, oral presentations, research projects, or tests. Last week, the school said students who didn't self-report and were found to have used a stolen copy will get a mark of zero.

There were several students who did not come forward, but whose grades spiked after exams.

"We will be working with those students and their parents or guardians to determine a path going forward," said Hickey.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District says students who voluntarily came forward will be assessed case by case. (CBC)

Hickey said administrators were able to find out who the alleged thieves were by viewing video from the school's security camera.

"We've made contact with their families," said Hickey. "The action taken toward those students will be kept between the students and the school administrators."

It's a learning moment for not just this school, but for the district in general. - Andrew Hickey

The school district is still trying to determine how the students gained access to the key, which is normally in the care of teachers, administrators or maintenance staff.

Of the school's 450 students, Hickey says he believes fewer than 40 students actually saw the exams before they were written.

"We have changed the exterior locks to the school, as well as some of our higher-security areas, such as where exams are stored," Hickey said.

"It's a learning moment for not just this school, but for the district in general," Hickey said. "Now we want to move forward in a positive light."

